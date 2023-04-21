The Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young included, will be in action at 7:00 PM on Friday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Young, in his most recent game (April 18 loss against the Celtics) posted 24 points, six assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Young's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.2 21.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 2.2 Assists 8.5 10.2 10.1 PRA 36.5 39.4 33.6 PR -- 29.2 23.5 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Trae Young's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Trae Young Insights vs. the Celtics

Young is responsible for attempting 18.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.0 per game.

Young is averaging 6.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Young's Hawks average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 111.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.1 assists per contest, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Trae Young vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 34 24 3 6 2 0 2 4/15/2023 35 16 3 8 1 0 2 3/11/2023 34 35 3 13 4 0 0 11/16/2022 31 27 5 9 2 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Young or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.