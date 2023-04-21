Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (8-11) match up with Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (8-11) in the series opener at T-Mobile Park on Friday, April 21. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Mariners (-135). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (1-1, 3.78 ERA) vs Steven Matz - STL (0-2, 6.48 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won six out of the 14 games, or 42.9%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Mariners have a 4-7 record (winning just 36.4% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 4-4 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been victorious in one of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Cardinals as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 2nd Win NL Central +190 - 2nd

