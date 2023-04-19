After going 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • O'Neill has recorded a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).
  • In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six games this year (35.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.53 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bumgarner gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.90 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.90, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .321 against him.
