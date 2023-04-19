After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .241 with a double, a home run and eight walks.

Edman has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), with at least two hits on four occasions (23.5%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Edman has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 5 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings