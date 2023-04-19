On Wednesday, Taylor Motter (coming off going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter has two doubles and two walks while batting .188.

In three of six games this year, Motter got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not homered in his six games this season.

Motter has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has not scored a run this year.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings