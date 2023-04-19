Sean Murphy -- batting .314 with six doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 19 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is batting .275 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
  • Murphy has picked up a hit in seven of 15 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has homered in four games this season (26.7%), homering in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Murphy has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (46.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (20.0%).
  • He has scored in six of 15 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Martinez (0-1) takes the mound for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.60 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.60 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing batters.
