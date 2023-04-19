On Wednesday, Nolan Arenado (coming off going 0-for-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.

In 77.8% of his 18 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In 18 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Arenado has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (six of 18), with two or more RBI four times (22.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In six games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings