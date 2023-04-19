On Wednesday, Nolan Arenado (coming off going 0-for-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.
  • In 77.8% of his 18 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • In 18 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Arenado has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (six of 18), with two or more RBI four times (22.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In six games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • The Diamondbacks surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bumgarner (0-2 with a 7.90 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.
  • His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing hits.
  • In three games this season, the 33-year-old has a 7.90 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .321 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.