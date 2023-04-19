The Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report heading into Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at FedExForum on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Lakers will try for another victory over the Grizzlies following a 128-112 win on Sunday. Rui Hachimura led the Lakers in the win with 29 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. put up 31 in the losing effort for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Ja Morant PG Questionable Hand 26.2 5.9 8.1 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Dennis Schroder: Questionable (Achilles), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Grizzlies Season Insights

The 116.9 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 0.3 more points than the Lakers allow (116.6).

When Memphis puts up more than 116.6 points, it is 34-7.

The Grizzlies have been scoring 118.2 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 116.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Memphis makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Grizzlies rank 14th in the league by averaging 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second in the NBA, allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pick 'em 225.5

