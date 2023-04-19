On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles and three walks) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .270 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Donovan will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 in his last games.

Donovan has gotten a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (18.8%).

He has homered in two of 16 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (43.8%), including three multi-run games (18.8%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings