Nolan Arenado -- batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Drey Jameson on the hill, on April 18 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .443, fueled by five extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 41st in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Arenado has gotten a hit in 14 of 17 games this year (82.4%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (41.2%).
  • In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 35.3% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in six of 17 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.38 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Jameson (2-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his second start this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.