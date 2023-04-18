After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Drey Jameson) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is batting .207 with a double and two walks.
  • Carlson has had a base hit in four of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Carlson has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this year.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 2
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Jameson (2-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed four scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
