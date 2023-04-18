How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Jordan Montgomery will start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are 13th in MLB play with 18 total home runs.
- St. Louis is 11th in baseball with a .416 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals' .270 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- St. Louis has the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (70 total runs).
- The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.
- St. Louis' pitching staff is 12th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis' 4.44 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.467).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Montgomery is aiming to register his third straight quality start in this matchup.
- Montgomery will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging six innings per outing.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/13/2023
|Pirates
|L 5-0
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Vince Velásquez
|4/14/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-0
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Johan Oviedo
|4/15/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Roansy Contreras
|4/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Mitch Keller
|4/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Merrill Kelly
|4/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Drey Jameson
|4/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|George Kirby
|4/22/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luis Castillo
|4/23/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Chris Flexen
|4/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Alex Cobb
