On Monday, Willson Contreras (.125 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, six walks and three RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .200 with two doubles and six walks.

Contreras has gotten a hit in seven of 15 games this year (46.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (20.0%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this season.

Contreras has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings