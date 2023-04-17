Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Ozzie Albies (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .262 with a double, three home runs and two walks.
- Albies has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 16), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, Albies has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (18.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In five of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, one per game).
- Weathers (1-0) gets the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed five innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
