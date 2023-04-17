The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)

Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.

Nootbaar picked up at least one hit 53 times last season in 110 games played (48.2%), including multiple hits on 12 occasions (10.9%).

He homered in 14 of 110 games in 2022 (12.7%), including 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 of 110 games last year (25.5%), Nootbaar drove in a run, and nine of those games (8.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.

He scored in 41 of 110 games last year, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 52 .184 AVG .266 .271 OBP .399 .346 SLG .539 10 XBH 23 6 HR 8 16 RBI 24 35/16 K/BB 36/36 1 SB 3 Home Away 53 GP 57 22 (41.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (54.4%) 4 (7.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (14.0%) 15 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (45.6%) 6 (11.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (14.0%) 11 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)