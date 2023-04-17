Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)
- Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.
- Nootbaar picked up at least one hit 53 times last season in 110 games played (48.2%), including multiple hits on 12 occasions (10.9%).
- He homered in 14 of 110 games in 2022 (12.7%), including 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 of 110 games last year (25.5%), Nootbaar drove in a run, and nine of those games (8.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
- He scored in 41 of 110 games last year, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.184
|AVG
|.266
|.271
|OBP
|.399
|.346
|SLG
|.539
|10
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|24
|35/16
|K/BB
|36/36
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|22 (41.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (54.4%)
|4 (7.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (14.0%)
|15 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (45.6%)
|6 (11.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (14.0%)
|11 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (29.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Kelly (0-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing just one hit.
- In three games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .196 against him.
