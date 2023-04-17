On Monday, Kevin Pillar (coming off going 2-for-5) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Royals.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar has a walk while batting .211.

Pillar has picked up a hit in three games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.

Pillar has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

