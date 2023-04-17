Eli White -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Eli White Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eli White? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eli White At The Plate (2022)

White hit .200 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

In 34.0% of his games last year (16 of 47), White got a base hit, and in four of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one hit.

He went yard in 6.4% of his games in 2022 (three of 47), including 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

White drove in a run in 12.8% of his 47 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 6.4% of those contests (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He crossed home plate safely in 14 of 47 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eli White Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 19 GP 18 .222 AVG .176 .300 OBP .246 .278 SLG .333 1 XBH 4 1 HR 2 5 RBI 5 21/6 K/BB 20/5 8 SB 4 Home Away 22 GP 25 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (32.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (12.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)