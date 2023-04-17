Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (7-9) face off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (9-7) in the series opener at Busch Stadium on Monday, April 17. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +120 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty - STL (1-1, 1.76 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (0-2, 4.11 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won six, or 54.5%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Cardinals have a record of 5-3 (62.5%).

St. Louis has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (50%) in those games.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won five of nine games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Brendan Donovan 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+190) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+125) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central +135 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.