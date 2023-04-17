Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will look to find success Merrill Kelly when he starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 7:45 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.
The favored Cardinals have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-165
|+140
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Cardinals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have won 54.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (6-5).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, St. Louis has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 62.3%.
- St. Louis has combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-10-0 record against the over/under.
- The Cardinals have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-6
|3-3
|4-4
|3-5
|5-8
|2-1
