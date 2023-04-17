Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .267 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Donovan is batting .348 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Donovan has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 15 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in six games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.47 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kelly (0-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.11 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 34-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .196 to opposing hitters.
