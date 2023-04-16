The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is batting .075 with two home runs and six walks.
  • Ozuna has a hit in three of 12 games played this season (25.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Ozuna has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this year.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.00).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Greinke (0-3) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 39-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 41st, 1.347 WHIP ranks 56th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 75th among qualifying pitchers this season.
