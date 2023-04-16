On Sunday, Lars Nootbaar (coming off going 0-for-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)

  • Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Nootbaar picked up at least one hit 53 times last season in 110 games played (48.2%), including multiple hits on 12 occasions (10.9%).
  • He hit a home run in 14 of 110 games in 2022 (12.7%), including 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.5% of his games a season ago (28 of 110), Nootbaar drove in a run. In nine of those games (8.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • He came around to score in 41 of his 110 games a year ago (37.3%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (9.1%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
47 GP 52
.184 AVG .266
.271 OBP .399
.346 SLG .539
10 XBH 23
6 HR 8
16 RBI 24
35/16 K/BB 36/36
1 SB 3
Home Away
53 GP 57
22 (41.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (54.4%)
4 (7.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (14.0%)
15 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (45.6%)
6 (11.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (14.0%)
11 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 46th, 1.358 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
