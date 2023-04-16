On Sunday, Lars Nootbaar (coming off going 0-for-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)

Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.

Nootbaar picked up at least one hit 53 times last season in 110 games played (48.2%), including multiple hits on 12 occasions (10.9%).

He hit a home run in 14 of 110 games in 2022 (12.7%), including 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.5% of his games a season ago (28 of 110), Nootbaar drove in a run. In nine of those games (8.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.

He came around to score in 41 of his 110 games a year ago (37.3%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 52 .184 AVG .266 .271 OBP .399 .346 SLG .539 10 XBH 23 6 HR 8 16 RBI 24 35/16 K/BB 36/36 1 SB 3 Home Away 53 GP 57 22 (41.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (54.4%) 4 (7.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (14.0%) 15 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (45.6%) 6 (11.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (14.0%) 11 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)