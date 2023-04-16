Jaren Jackson Jr. and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last time out, a 137-114 win over the Bucks, Jackson had 36 points and three blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Jackson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 18.6 24.7 Rebounds 7.5 6.7 7.5 Assists -- 1.0 1.3 PRA 28.5 26.3 33.5 PR -- 25.3 32.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaren Jackson Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Jaren Jackson Jr. has made 6.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.6% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.6 threes per game, or 10.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jackson's Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 116.6 points per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Lakers have allowed 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers are 18th in the league, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 31 26 8 0 2 2 1 2/28/2023 32 16 7 0 1 4 1 1/20/2023 33 12 6 0 1 4 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jackson or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.