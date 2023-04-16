Bookmakers have set player props for Ja Morant, Anthony Davis and others when the Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-120) 6.5 (+100) 8.5 (+115) 1.5 (-133)

Morant has racked up 26.2 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 1.3 points less than Sunday's points prop total.

Morant has grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (6.5).

Morant has averaged 8.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Sunday's assist over/under (8.5).

Morant has averaged the same amount of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-125) 7.5 (-128) 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-111)

Sunday's over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 19.5. That is 0.9 more than his season average.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 7.5.

Jackson has averaged one assist this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Sunday.

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-125) 5.5 (+115) 4.5 (+125) 2.5 (-161)

The 21.5 points Desmond Bane scores per game are 1.0 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Bane has pulled down five boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (5.5).

Bane has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Sunday's over/under.

Bane's 2.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 13.5 (-125) 2.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250)

Davis' 25.9 points per game are 0.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.

Davis averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his over/under on Sunday (which is 13.5).

Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Sunday's over/under.

Davis, at 0.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Grizzlies vs. Lakers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 8.5 (-115) 6.5 (+105) 2.5 (-125)

Sunday's over/under for LeBron James is 28.5 points. That's 0.4 fewer than his season average of 28.9.

James has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (8.5).

James' season-long assist average -- 6.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

James has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.