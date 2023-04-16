Bookmakers have set player props for Ja Morant, Anthony Davis and others when the Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-120) 6.5 (+100) 8.5 (+115) 1.5 (-133)
  • Morant has racked up 26.2 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 1.3 points less than Sunday's points prop total.
  • Morant has grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (6.5).
  • Morant has averaged 8.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Sunday's assist over/under (8.5).
  • Morant has averaged the same amount of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (-125) 7.5 (-128) 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-111)
  • Sunday's over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 19.5. That is 0.9 more than his season average.
  • He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 7.5.
  • Jackson has averaged one assist this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Sunday.
  • His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Sunday.

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (-125) 5.5 (+115) 4.5 (+125) 2.5 (-161)
  • The 21.5 points Desmond Bane scores per game are 1.0 less than his over/under on Sunday.
  • Bane has pulled down five boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (5.5).
  • Bane has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Sunday's over/under.
  • Bane's 2.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-110) 13.5 (-125) 2.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250)
  • Davis' 25.9 points per game are 0.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • Davis averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his over/under on Sunday (which is 13.5).
  • Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Sunday's over/under.
  • Davis, at 0.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-110) 8.5 (-115) 6.5 (+105) 2.5 (-125)
  • Sunday's over/under for LeBron James is 28.5 points. That's 0.4 fewer than his season average of 28.9.
  • James has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (8.5).
  • James' season-long assist average -- 6.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet value (6.5).
  • James has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

