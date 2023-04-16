Deandre Ayton and the rest of the Phoenix Suns take the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 8:00 PM ET.

Ayton, in his most recent time out, had 16 points and two blocks in a 119-115 win over the Nuggets.

We're going to break down Ayton's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18.0 16.7 Rebounds 10.5 10.0 8.7 Assists -- 1.7 0.5 PRA 27.5 29.7 25.9 PR -- 28 25.4 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Clippers

Ayton is responsible for taking 12.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

Ayton's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers are ranked 12th in the league, conceding 113.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Clippers are ranked 13th in the NBA, conceding 43.1 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25 assists per game, the Clippers are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Clippers allow 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/16/2023 32 18 6 0 0 1 0 10/23/2022 29 13 8 1 0 1 0

