On Sunday, April 16 at 2:15 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (6-9) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (9-6) at Busch Stadium. Miles Mikolas will get the ball for the Cardinals, while Mitch Keller will take the mound for the Pirates.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Pirates have +150 odds to upset. An 8-run total is set for this game.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (0-1, 10.05 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (1-0, 3.57 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won five out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Cardinals have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total two times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those games.

This year, the Pirates have won two of three games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central +135 - 2nd

