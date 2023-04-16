Cardinals vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Nolan Arenado and Bryan Reynolds will look to continue their recent offensive production when the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates play at Busch Stadium on Sunday, at 2:15 PM ET.
The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Pirates have +140 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).
Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-165
|+140
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have been the moneyline favorite 10 total times this season. They've gone 5-5 in those games.
- St. Louis has gone 2-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (50% winning percentage).
- The Cardinals have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- St. Louis has played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total five times (5-10-0).
- The Cardinals have had a spread set for just one outing this season, and they did not cover.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-6
|3-3
|3-4
|3-5
|4-8
|2-1
