On Sunday, Austin Riley (.359 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is hitting .316 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
  • Riley enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .318 with one homer.
  • Riley has picked up a hit in 13 of 15 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 15), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Riley has driven in a run in seven games this year (46.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 15 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Greinke (0-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.31 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 39-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 41st, 1.347 WHIP ranks 56th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 75th among qualifying pitchers this season.
