Willson Contreras -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on April 15 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Willson Contreras is hitting .178 with a double and five walks.
  • In six of 13 games this year (46.2%), Willson Contreras has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
  • Willson Contreras has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Roansy Contreras (1-1) starts for the Pirates, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
