Vaughn Grissom Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Vaughn Grissom, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate (2022)
- Grissom hit .291 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- In 60.5% of his games last year (26 of 43), Grissom got a base hit, and in 12 of those games (27.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in 11.6% of his games in 2022 (five of 43), including 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Grissom drove in a run in 11 of 43 games last season (25.6%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (14.0%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He touched home plate in 46.5% of his games last season (20 of 43), with more than one run on four occasions (9.3%).
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|.339
|AVG
|.259
|.431
|OBP
|.304
|.518
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|11
|12/8
|K/BB
|22/4
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|24
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- Royals pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Bubic (0-1) takes the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
