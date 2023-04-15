The St. Louis Cardinals and Tyler O'Neill, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .255.
  • O'Neill has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 14 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.4% of those games.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Contreras (1-1) out for his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
