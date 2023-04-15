After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Roansy Contreras) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has a double, a home run and five walks while batting .244.
  • In 53.8% of his games this year (seven of 13), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Edman has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Pirates will send Contreras (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
