Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (batting .257 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, eight walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .460 this season while batting .333 with 11 walks and eight runs scored.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (50%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|6 (75%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (50%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (25%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Pirates rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.2 per game).
- Contreras (1-1) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.