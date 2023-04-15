After hitting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Kris Bubic) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Royals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Kris Bubic

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .327 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Riley enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

Riley has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 21.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this season, Riley has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (57.1%), including one multi-run game.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings