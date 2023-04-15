Andrew Knizner is available when the St. Louis Cardinals take on Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 15, when he went 0-for-3 against the Brewers.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Knizner At The Plate (2022)

  • Knizner hit .215 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks.
  • Knizner picked up a hit in 41.2% of his games last season (40 of 97), with at least two hits in 14 of those games (14.4%).
  • He went yard in four games a year ago (out of 97 opportunities, 4.1%), leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Knizner picked up an RBI in 15.5% of his games last year (15 of 97), with two or more RBIs in seven of those contests (7.2%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He came around to score 24 times in 97 games (24.7%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (3.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
39 GP 47
.210 AVG .219
.319 OBP .290
.300 SLG .300
5 XBH 9
2 HR 2
13 RBI 12
24/12 K/BB 38/14
0 SB 0
Home Away
47 GP 50
17 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (46.0%)
3 (6.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (22.0%)
7 (14.9%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (34.0%)
2 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.0%)
6 (12.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (18.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Pirates surrendered the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Contreras (1-1) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.