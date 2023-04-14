Tommy Edman -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .262 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Edman has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this year (seven of 12), with at least two hits three times (25.0%).

He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Edman has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

