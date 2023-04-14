Player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are available when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (-105) 5.5 (+100) 4.5 (-143) 0.5 (-250)

The 33.5-point over/under for Gilgeous-Alexander on Friday is 2.1 higher than his scoring average.

Gilgeous-Alexander's rebounding average -- 4.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Friday.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday.

Josh Giddey Props

PTS AST 3PM 20.5 (-125) 6.5 (-128) 1.5 (-125)

The 20.5-point total set for Josh Giddey on Friday is 3.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.

Giddey has averaged 6.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Giddey's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

