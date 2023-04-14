After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (10) this season while batting .286 with six extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is seventh in slugging.

Gorman has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in three games this year (27.3%), homering in 9.3% of his plate appearances.

Gorman has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In four of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings