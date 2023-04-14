After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (10) this season while batting .286 with six extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is seventh in slugging.
  • Gorman has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in three games this year (27.3%), homering in 9.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Gorman has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In four of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • The Pirates rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Oviedo (1-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering five hits.
