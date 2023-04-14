Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Dylan Carlson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .300 with a double and a walk.
- Carlson has picked up a hit in four games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Carlson has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in four games this season (57.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Oviedo (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.