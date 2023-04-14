(8-5) will square off against the (5-8) at Busch Stadium on Friday, April 14 at 8:15 PM ET. Currently stuck at 9 strikeouts, Johan Oviedo will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +125 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under is set for the game.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jake Woodford - STL (0-2, 9.00 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (1-0, 3.18 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won four of the eight games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Cardinals have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win four times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 6-3.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+115) Brendan Donovan 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central +135 - 2nd

