Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has two home runs and two walks while hitting .282.
- O'Neill is batting .353 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (eight of 12), with multiple hits three times (25.0%).
- In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.92).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Velasquez (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
