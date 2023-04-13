After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has two home runs and two walks while hitting .282.

O'Neill is batting .353 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (eight of 12), with multiple hits three times (25.0%).

In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings