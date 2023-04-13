The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .289 with a double, a home run and five walks.
  • In 63.6% of his games this year (seven of 11), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Edman has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Velasquez (0-2) pitches for the Pirates to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
