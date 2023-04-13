The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (10) this season while batting .313 with six extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is second in slugging.

This season, Gorman has totaled at least one hit in eight of 10 games (80.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 30.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 10), and 10.3% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has driven in a run in five games this season (50.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (30.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

