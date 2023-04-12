Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy Edman -- 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies, with Jose Urena on the hill, on April 12 at 3:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .289 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Edman has picked up a hit in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Edman has driven in a run in one game this year.
- In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.28).
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.3 per game).
- Urena (0-2) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
