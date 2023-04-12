Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jose Urena) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has 14 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .480.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt is batting .250 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 81.8% of his games this season (nine of 11), with multiple hits five times (45.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (36.4%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (54.5%), including one multi-run game.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies will send Urena (0-2) out to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
