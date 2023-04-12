After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Hunter Greene) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has two home runs and two walks while hitting .229.

Albies is batting .200 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Albies has had a base hit in 10 of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Albies has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three of 12 games so far this season.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings