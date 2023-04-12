Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Jose Urena) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Rockies.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (nine) this season while batting .321 with five extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is seventh in slugging.
- This year, Gorman has recorded at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Gorman has driven in a run in four games this season (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.3 per game).
- Urena (0-2) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.