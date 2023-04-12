Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in his last game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Jose Urena) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Rockies.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has an OPS of .824, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 87th in slugging.
- In 90.9% of his 11 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this year (five of 11), with two or more RBI three times (27.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.3 per game).
- Urena (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
