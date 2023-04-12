On Wednesday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is hitting .094 with two home runs and five walks.
  • In three of 10 games this year, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has gone deep in two of 10 games played this season, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Ozuna has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 10 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • The Reds will look to Greene (0-0) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing hits.
