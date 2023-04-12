How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies will play on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET. Jose Urena will start for Colorado, aiming to shut down Nolan Arenado and company.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 13 total home runs.
- St. Louis is ninth in baseball, slugging .433.
- The Cardinals are fourth in MLB with a .286 batting average.
- St. Louis has the No. 21 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (49 total runs).
- The Cardinals' .358 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Cardinals strike out 7.3 times per game, the third-best mark in MLB.
- St. Louis' pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis has a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the third-worst WHIP in MLB (1.583).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jack Flaherty (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Flaherty will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-0
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Brandon Woodruff
|4/8/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Eric Lauer
|4/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Freddy Peralta
|4/10/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-4
|Away
|Steven Matz
|German Márquez
|4/11/2023
|Rockies
|W 9-6
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Kyle Freeland
|4/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|José Ureña
|4/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Vince Velásquez
|4/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Johan Oviedo
|4/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Roansy Contreras
|4/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Mitch Keller
|4/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Merrill Kelly
